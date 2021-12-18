Ohio State To Retest For COVID-19 To Determine Status Of Tennessee Martin Game

The Buckeyes were unable to play Saturday's game against Kentucky due to an outbreak within the program.

According to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Ohio State will undergo another round of testing for COVID-19 on Sunday before making a decision on the status of Tuesday’s scheduled game against Tennessee Martin.

The Buckeyes had to cancel Saturday’s CBS Sports Classic matchup with Kentucky due to an outbreak within the program, with head coach Chris Holtmann issuing the following statement on Instagram after the news broke:

“As you may have heard, we are temporarily shut down due to COVID positives within our program,” Holtmann said. “I know our players, our coaching staff are disappointed about not being able to travel to Las Vegas and play Kentucky in what’s become an outstanding event in the CBS Sports Classic, but the health and the safety of our players is of utmost importance, and we look forward to continuing to get more direction as we continue to test here in the coming days.

“I do want to thank university leadership, athletic department leadership, as well as our incredible medical team for giving us direction here in these last 36 hours. We hope this is a temporary pause, we look forward to getting back on the floor here soon, and thanks for your support, Buckeye Nation.”

Tuesday’s game against the Skyhawks is currently scheduled for 7 p.m. at Value City Arena. Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow for the latest.

