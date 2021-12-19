Ohio State's Dec. 21 Game Against Tennessee Martin Cancelled Due To COVID-19

The Buckeyes were forced to cancel their second straight game due to an outbreak within the program.

After undergoing another round of COVID-19 testing on Sunday, Ohio State has cancelled Tuesday night’s game against Tennessee Martin. The game, which was set for 7 p.m. on ESPNU, will not be rescheduled.

"The safety and well-being of the student-athletes, coaches, staff and Ohio State community continue to remain the highest priority,” the program said in a statement. “All team related activities will remain suspended, and the players and staff will continue to be tested according to Ohio State protocols in consultation with the Big Ten Conference.”

This marks the second straight game the Buckeyes have been forced to cancel, including yesterday's scheduled matchup with Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas. That game will also not be rescheduled.

The status of future games, including the Dec. 28 home game against New Orleans, will be determined at a later date, meanwhile.

Fans who already purchased tickets to Tuesday’s game through the Ohio State ticket office or Ticketmaster will be refunded. Keep an eye on your email for further information.

