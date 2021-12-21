Ohio State Head Coach Chris Holtmann “Fully Intends” To Play New Orleans On Dec. 28

The Buckeyes have had to cancel their last two games due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

Ohio State had Saturday's highly anticipated game against Kentucky and tonight’s matchup against Tennessee Martin cancelled due a COVID-19 outbreak within the program, but head coach Chris Holtmann expects the Buckeyes to be back on the court for their Dec. 28 game against New Orleans.

“There’s no question (the layoff) is a concern,” Holtmann said during his weekly radio show on 97.1 The Fan on Monday afternoon, noting it will be 17 days since Ohio State’s last game. “That’s why we fully intend to play the game on the 28th and plan to play the game on the 28th.”

The outbreak began early in the week when a player and staff member showed “light symptoms” and were tested. As Ohio State was waiting on their results, another player showed symptoms, which led to the Buckeyes testing essential members of the program and yielding more positive tests.

“Had it been a home game, potentially we would have just continued on and if guys had symptoms we might have tested them,” Holtmann said. “The fact that we were traveling to Las Vegas and the fact that if someone had symptoms in Las Vegas, we would have had to test them and they would have had to stay there for 10 days.

“Ultimately the decision was made, ‘Hey, let’s test everybody on Thursday morning. Let’s expedite the results and figure out where to go from there.’ We popped up additional tests and we just weren’t able to field enough guys to play in a game like that.”

After the game was cancelled, Holtmann and Kentucky head coach John Calipari had conversations about rescheduling the game. That includes a potential home-and-home that would involve the Buckeyes playing in Lexington as soon as this week and then the Wildcats coming to Columbus next season.

“He called me last night because it’s public knowledge now that their Louisville game (on Dec. 22) was cancelled,” Holtmann said. “He talked to me about playing on Wednesday there and then returning the game next year. We just couldn’t do it numbers-wise.

“I tried like crazy. I was throwing out after-Christmas dates. He had a very willing partner in us. We just didn’t have the numbers. They have some post-Christmas games that they have to get in and so do we. Even shorthanded, we would have done that on Wednesday, but just combined with our injuries, the numbers just don’t make it work.”

As Holtmann mentioned, Ohio State also has a number of players sidelined with injuries this season, including fifth-year senior forwards Justice Sueing and Seth Towns, who are recovering from a groin and back injury, respectively. If they were healthy, the Buckeyes might have been able to play against Kentucky and Tennessee Martin. However, they’re both still weeks away from returning.

“They’re making progress,” Holtmann said. “It’s about the best I can tell you right now, but they are making steady progress. They’re both working hard with their rehab process here.”

Moving forward, Ohio State plans to take the week off to celebrate Christmas and then return to practice on Sunday. And given the number of people within the program who are vaccinated, the Buckeyes will only test players who are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

“I think what post people are seeing is we probably shouldn’t treat this like we did a year and a half ago when it comes to athletes because they’re fully vaccinated,” Holtmann said. “But, again, we’re all taking the guidance from our medical people, who have been fantastic for us. They’re obviously always going to err on the side of making sure they are protecting the athletes, which we agree with.”

-----

-----

-----

