WATCH: Duane Washington Buries Crazy 3-Pointer as Shot Clock Expires

Check out Duane Washington nail this 3-ball in front of Michigan's bench.
Duane Washington Jr. is off to a crazy hot start in the first half against Michigan on Sunday afternoon. The Ohio State guard has 12 points  through the first 15 minutes to lead all scorers, including this deep 3-pointer right in front of Michigan's bench.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines are playing their only regular season meeting this afternoon. It's the first time in the history of OSU basketball that they've played Michigan in a top-5 matchup.

Plays/shots like the one Washington hit in the video above are exactly the reason why this game is receiving so much national attention.

