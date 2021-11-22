Ohio State G Eugene Brown III In Concussion Protocol, Out For Fort Myers Tip-Off

The sophomore suffered the injury in the second half of last week’s game at Xavier.

According to a team spokesperson, Ohio State will be without guard Eugene Brown III for both games of the Fort Myers Tip-Off this week.

Brown suffered a concussion second half of last Thursday’s loss at Xavier and did not travel with the team to Florida. He remains in Columbus while the Buckeyes get set to take on Seton Hall tonight (6 p.m. on FS1) and either California or Florida on Wednesday, though tipoff time has not yet been determined.

The sophomore from Conyers, Ga., is averaging 3.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game off the bench this season. That includes a career-high 12 points in the blowout win over Bowling Green last Monday.

Brown's absence could mean additional minutes for Louisiana-Lafayette transfer guard Cedric Russell, who has recorded one assist in two games this season.

