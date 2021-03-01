Ohio State Buckeyes Fall to No. 7 in AP Poll

The Buckeyes lost to Michigan State and Iowa last week, marking three consecutive losses overall.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are sounding all of the alarm bells, but it's certainly been a tough week.

After losing to Michigan on Sunday, Feb. 21 in an instant classic college basketball game, the Buckeyes dropped two more consecutive games this week to Michigan State and Iowa to bring their record to 18-7 on the season (12-7 in Big Ten play).

In Monday afternoon's announcement of the latest AP Top 25, Ohio State fell back three spots to No. 7. It's the first time they've regressed in the poll since the first week of January and it's the first time they've been ranked this low in one month's time.

The Buckeyes have only one game left in the regular season - a Saturday matchup with Illinois at Value City Arena. Then it's on to the Big Ten tournament next week, where Ohio State suddenly finds itself in a less favorable spot. Now in fifth place in the league standings behind Michigan, Illinois, Iowa and Purdue, the Buckeyes have fallen out of the "double-bye" for the time being. If the tournament started today, they'd have to win four games in four days to win the conference title instead of winning three games in three days.

No league in the country has the kind of depth the Big Ten this year. Yes the Big 12 is having a good season, but Ohio State is ranked seventh in the nation and fifth in its own conference.

Several other Big Ten teams were ranked again this week, including No. 2 Michigan, No. 4 Illinois, No. 5 Iowa, No. 23 Purdue and No. 25 Wisconsin.

