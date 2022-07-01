The Rockets declined Tate’s team option earlier this week in order to sign him to a longer and more lucrative deal.

As first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, former Ohio State forward Jae’Sean Tate has agreed to a three-year, $22.1 million deal with the Houston Rockets.

The 6-foot-4 and 230-pound Tate averaged 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 78 games (77 starts) for the Rockets last season. He was set to make $1.8 million in 2022-23, but Houston declined his team option earlier this week in order to sign him to a longer and more lucrative deal.

Tate, who played for the Buckeyes from 2014-18, is heading into his third season in the NBA after spending two years overseas with the Antwerp Giants in Belgium and Sydney Kings in Australia. He was notably named to the All-Rookie first team in 2020-21 and took part in the Rising Stars tournament during the 2022 NBA All-Star weekend.

Last season, Tate became just the second player in Rockets history to record a stat line of at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, five blocks and two assists in a single game, joining the legendary Hakeem Olajuwon.

Tate has averaged 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 50.1 percent shooting in 148 career games. He’s also impressed on the defensive side, where he’s averaged 1.1 steals per game and is often matched up with the other team’s best offensive player.

