Ohio State Reveals 2022-23 Non-Conference Basketball Schedule

The Buckeyes will officially begin their sixth season under Chris Holtmann against Robert Morris on Nov. 7.

The Ohio State men's basketball program revealed its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday morning.

The Buckeyes will begin the season – their sixth under the direction of head coach Chris Holtmann – with an exhibition game again Chaminade on Nov. 1, which will be followed by home matchups against Robert Morris on Nov. 7, Charleston Southern on Nov. 10 and Eastern Illinois on Nov. 16.

Ohio State will then travel to Hawai'i for the Maui Invitational on Nov. 21-23, where Arizona, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, San Diego State and Texas Tech will join them in the double-elimination tournament. That’s followed by a trip to Duke for the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 30.

The Buckeyes return to Value City Arena for a matchup with St. Francis on Dec. 3 before beginning Big Ten play against a to-be-determined opponent. The conference previously announced matchups for the upcoming season, but has not revealed the dates for those games.

Ohio State will hit the road once again for a matchup with national runner-up North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 17. The Buckeyes then round out non-conference play with home games against Maine on Dec. 21 and Alabama A&M on Dec. 29,

Tipoff times and television networks for every game this season will be announced in the fall.

2022-23 Ohio State Non-Conference Schedule
Nov. 1 - Chaminade (Exhibition)
Nov. 7 - Robert Morris
Nov. 10 - Charleston Southern
Nov. 16 - Eastern Illinois
Nov. 21-23 - Maui Invitational
Nov. 30 - at Duke (ACC-Big Ten Challenge)
Dec. 3 - St. Francis (Pa.)
Dec. 17 - North Carolina (CBS Sports Classic)
Dec. 21 - Maine
Dec. 29 - Alabama A&M

Ohio State Buckeyes
