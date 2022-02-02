Former Ohio State Forward Jae’Sean Tate To Play In NBA Rising Stars Tournament

Tate is averaging 12.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 48 games for the Houston Rockets this season.

The NBA announced on Tuesday night that former Ohio State forward Jae’Sean Tate will take part in the Rising Stars tournament during All-Star weekend in Cleveland.

Tate, who played for the Buckeyes from 2014-18, is in the midst of his second season with the Houston Rockets after spending two year overseas with the Antwerp Giants in Belgium and Sydney Kings in Australia.

He averaged 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 70 games for the Rockets in 2020-21 to be named to the All-NBA Rookie First Team, and is averaging 12.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 48 games this season.

Earlier this year, Tate became just the second player in franchise history to record a stat line of at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, five blocks and two assists in a single game, joining the legendary Hakeem Olajuwon.

That said, the NBA also announced a new format for this year’s Rising Stars event, as 12 rookies, 12 sophomores and four members of the NBA G League Ignite developmental squad will be drafted into four teams coached by NBA greats Rick Barry, Gary Payton, Isiah Thomas and James Worthy.

The draft will consist of seven rounds, with the 24 NBA players being selected in the first six rounds and the developmental players filling out the rosters in the seventh. Each game will be played to a target score, with the first rounds of the tournament being played to 50 and the championship game being played to 25 – representing the NBA’s 75th anniversary season.

Other participants include rookies Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors), Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), Ayo Dosunmu (Chicago Bulls), Chris Duarte (Indiana Pacers), Josh Giddey (Oklahoma City Thunder), Jalen Green (Rockets), Herbert Jones (New Orleans Pelicans), Davion Mitchell (Sacramento Kings), Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers), Alperen Sengun (Rockets), Jalen Suggs (Orlando Magic) and Franz Wagner (Magic); sophomores Precious Achiuwa (Raptors), Cole Anthony (Magic), LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets), Desmond Bane (Memphis Grizzlies), Saddiq Bay (Pistons), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Tyrese Haliburton ( Kings), Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers), Jaden McDaniels (Timberwolves), Isaac Okoro (Cavaliers), Isaiah Stewart (Pistons); and MarJon Beauchamp, Dyson Daniels, Jaden Hardy and Scoot Henderson of the G League Ignite.

The 2022 Clorix Rising Stars tournament will take place at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland on Feb. 18. Tipoff of the first game is set for 9 p.m. on TNT.

-----

-----

-----

