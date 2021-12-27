Ohio State Moves Up To No. 13 In Latest AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

The Buckeyes rose one spot in Monday afternoon's poll despite not playing a game since Dec. 11.

While Ohio State hasn’t played a game since Dec. 11 due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program, it has not yet impacted the Buckeyes' standing in the polls.

In fact, the program moved up one spot to No. 13 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon.

Ohio State is 8-2 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play this season, including four consecutive wins. However, the Buckeyes have been forced to cancel three straight games, including tomorrow night’s home matchup with New Orleans, after both players and staff tested positive.

That said, Buckeyes returned to practice on Sunday and are hopeful they’ll be able to play Sunday’s game against Nebraska, which tips off at 8 p.m. on BTN.

The full AP Top 25 can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Baylor (61) Duke Purdue Gonzaga UCLA Kansas USC Iowa State Arizona Michigan State Auburn Houston Ohio State Tennessee Seton Hall LSU Texas Kentucky Alabama Colorado State Providence Villanova Xavier Wisconsin Texas Tech

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Dec. 28 Game Against New Orleans Cancelled Due To COVID-19

Former Ohio State F Keita Bates-Diop’s Career Night Leads Spurs Past Lakers

Ohio State “Fully Intends” To Play New Orleans On Dec. 28

Ohio State Moves Up To No. 14 In Latest AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

Ohio State's Dec. 21 Game Against Tennessee Martin Cancelled

Ohio State To Retest To Determine Status Of Tennessee Martin Game

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!