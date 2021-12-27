Ohio State Moves Up To No. 13 In Latest AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    Ohio State Moves Up To No. 13 In Latest Associated Press Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

    The Buckeyes rose one spot in Monday afternoon's poll despite not playing a game since Dec. 11.
    While Ohio State hasn’t played a game since Dec. 11 due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program, it has not yet impacted the Buckeyes' standing in the polls. 

    In fact, the program moved up one spot to No. 13 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon.

    Ohio State is 8-2 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play this season, including four consecutive wins. However, the Buckeyes have been forced to cancel three straight games, including tomorrow night’s home matchup with New Orleans, after both players and staff tested positive.

    That said, Buckeyes returned to practice on Sunday and are hopeful they’ll be able to play Sunday’s game against Nebraska, which tips off at 8 p.m. on BTN. 

    The full AP Top 25 can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

    1. Baylor (61)
    2. Duke
    3. Purdue
    4. Gonzaga
    5. UCLA
    6. Kansas
    7. USC
    8. Iowa State
    9. Arizona
    10. Michigan State
    11. Auburn
    12. Houston
    13. Ohio State
    14. Tennessee
    15. Seton Hall
    16. LSU
    17. Texas
    18. Kentucky
    19. Alabama
    20. Colorado State
    21. Providence
    22. Villanova
    23. Xavier
    24. Wisconsin
    25. Texas Tech

