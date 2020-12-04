Ohio State Basketball vs. Alabama A&M Cancelled by CoVID-19

The Buckeyes were supposed to host the Bulldogs on Saturday at The Schott, but the game has been cancelled. Read more.

Ohio State men's basketball was scheduled to host Alabama A&M in Columbus on Saturday night for the fourth game of the season, but the school has just announced that the game is cancelled.

Here is the official statement from Ohio State Athletic Communications:

"The Ohio State Department of Athletics, in alignment with COVID-19 testing and protocols for non-conference opponents, has canceled the men’s basketball game against Alabama A&M University scheduled for tomorrow evening at 7 p.m. at the Jerome Schottenstein Center. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution and with the welfare of the student-athletes, coaches and event staff in mind after Alabama A&M shared results of its most recent testing."

Every non-conference opponent must have a completely clean travel roster in order for them to play against the Buckeyes, per Big Ten rules. One positive test in a non-Big Ten game is cause for cancellation of that game.

No information is currently known about the health status of the Buckeyes, but judging by the statement and the suddenness of the cancellation, it's likely that the game being cancelled stemmed from a Bulldogs positive CoVID-19 test, not an Ohio State test.

Ohio State's next scheduled game is at Notre Dame on Tuesday, Dec. 8. It's a 7:30 tipoff from Purcell Pavilion.

