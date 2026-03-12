Ohio State’s Big Ten Tournament Win Over Iowa Could Seal NCAA Tournament Bid

The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball may have taken a major step toward punching its ticket to the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament. The Buckeyes held off the Iowa Hawkeyes 72–69 in the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday at the United Center, a result that could prove pivotal for both teams’ postseason hopes.

Entering the day, the Buckeyes were already trending toward the field of 68. In his latest Bracket Watch published earlier today for Sports Illustrated, college basketball writer Kevin Sweeney projected Ohio State as a No. 9 seed.

ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi also had the Buckeyes on the same seed line entering conference tournament play. The victory only strengthens Ohio State’s case heading into Selection Sunday.

Guard Bruce Thornton led the Buckeyes with 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting, while center Christoph Tilly added 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting as Ohio State improved to 21–11. Coach Jake Diebler said the Buckeyes’ late-season surge reflects a team that has grown stronger through adversity.

What Diebler said about OSU's determination

“We’re really excited about where we are as a team right now,” Diebler said. “The fight that we’re playing with, the connection we’re playing with on both sides of the ball, it’s really been a joy to coach this group. They’ve stuck together through a lot of adversity, and I think that’s why we’re playing our best ball here down the stretch.”

Center Christoph Tilly said the Buckeyes had extra motivation after a lopsided loss to Iowa earlier this season.

“Definitely that wasn’t us that game,” Tilly said. “We sat together and talked about it. It was kind of a revenge game for us. Last game wasn’t the way we wanted it, so we took this opportunity to change that and show what we can.”

Freshman guard Amare Bynum said improved communication helped Ohio State settle in defensively as the game progressed.

“Our communication got better throughout the game,” Bynum said. “Once we got that down, we started doing better on offense and defense.”

For Iowa, the loss could carry significant implications. Bubble teams often rely on conference tournament wins to strengthen their NCAA Tournament profiles, and Thursday’s defeat may leave the Hawkeyes needing help on Selection Sunday.

If bracket projections hold, the Buckeyes’ win may ultimately be remembered as the moment Ohio State moved from the bubble to safely inside the NCAA Tournament field.

The Buckeyes will attempt to improve on their NCAA Tournament seeding when they take on the No. 3 ranked Michigan Wolverines tomorrow at noon ET.