Ohio State Basketball Media Day Kicks Off 2021 Season

Here's a quick video report from Ohio State's first media availability session of the season.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are ready to launch their 2021-22 season with a significant chunk of last year's outstanding roster returning for this coming year.

E.J. Liddell, Kyle Young and Justice Sueing headline the returning starters for Ohio State after C.J. Walker and Duane Washington Jr. have graduated and moved on to professional basketball.

The Buckeyes are also bringing aboard three transfers and two new freshmen this year after losing a couple of players to the transfer portal. Cedric Russell has joined the team from Louisiana, Joey Brunk transferred in from Indiana (and previously Butler) and Jamari Wheeler played for Penn State last year.

Malaki Branham (St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio) and Kalen Etzler (Crestview High School in Van Wert, Ohio) are true freshman who will learn the ins and outs of the program for the first time. Etzler is going to redshirt this year.

Freshman guard Meechie Johnson Jr., graduate student guard Jimmy Sotos, sophomore guard Eugene Brown III, senior sharpshooter Justin Ahrens, sophomore forward Zed Key, graduate student forward Seth Towns and senior forward Harrison Hoofkin round out the Ohio State roster coming into the year. Towns won't be ready for the start of the season after needing back surgery earlier this month.

Here's a quick report on my experience over at media day this afternoon. Chris Holtmann and the coaching staff were unavailable to join us today, but they'll be available at Big Ten Media Day in Indianapolis on Thursday, Oct. 7.

For more content like this, please subscribe to our YouTube channel. We post new video content every day as we cover the Ohio State Buckeyes!

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Seth Towns Expected To Miss Three To Four Months After Back Surgery

Big Ten Announces Ohio State’s 2021-22 Conference Basketball Schedule

2022 Florida Small Forward Brice Sensabaugh Commits To Ohio State

Photos From Ohio State's 2021 Men's Basketball Media Day

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!