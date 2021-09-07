Ohio State F Seth Towns To Be Sidelined Three To Four Months After Back Surgery

This is the latest in a long line of injuries for Towns, who transferred from Harvard ahead of last season.

Ohio State announced on Tuesday that sixth-year senior forward Seth Towns will undergo back surgery soon and is expected to miss three to four months.

The 6-foot-8 and 230-pound Towns averaged 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds in 25 games for the Buckeyes last season after transferring from Harvard in March 2020.

This is the latest in a long line of injuries for Towns, who was the Ivy League Player of the Year with the Crimson in 2017-18. He subsequently missed the next two seasons with knee injuries, then sat out first six games of last season while rehabbing.

The three- to four-month timeline would mean Towns should return around the time of the CBS Sports Classic, which pits Ohio State against Kentucky on Dec. 18 in Las Vegas. He made his debut with the Buckeyes in that same game against UCLA last season.

Additionally, Ohio State announced that freshman point guard Meechie Johnson has a lower right leg injury but is expected to return in time for preseason practice, which will begin the final week of September.

The Buckeyes open the 2021-22 season on Nov. 7 against Akron.

