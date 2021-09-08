Big Ten Announces Ohio State’s 2021-22 Conference Basketball Schedule

The Buckeyes will open conference play at Penn State and finish at home against Michigan State and Michigan.

The Ohio State men’s basketball program has known since May which Big Ten opponents it will play at home and on the road this season, but now the Buckeyes know exactly when those games will take place after the conference announced its full scheduled on Wednesday afternoon.

This marks the fifth straight season in which Ohio State will begin conference play during the first week of December. The Buckeyes open on the road at Penn State and finish the schedule in early March with consecutive home games against Michigan State and Michigan.

Ohio State’s entire 2021-22 schedule is as follows, with tipoff times set to be announced at a later date.

Nov. 1 - Exhibition vs Indianapolis

Nov. 9 - Akron

Nov. 12 - Niagara

Nov. 15 - Bowling Green (Fort Myers Tip-Off in Columbus)

Nov. 18 - at Xavier (Gavitt Games)

Nov. 22/24 - Seton Hall and Cal or Florida (Fort Myers Tip-Off in Fort Myers)

Nov. 30 - Duke (ACC-Big Ten Challenge)

Dec. 5 - at Penn State

Dec. 8 - Towson

Dec. 11 - Wisconsin

Dec. 19 - Kentucky (CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas)

Dec. 21 - Tennessee-Martin

Dec. 28 - New Orleans

Jan. 2 - at Nebraska

Jan. 6 - at Indiana

Jan. 9 - Northwestern

Jan. 13 - at Wisconsin

Jan. 16 - Penn State

Jan. 22 - Nebraska

Jan. 27 - at Minnesota

Jan. 30 - at Purdue

Feb. 3 - Iowa

Feb. 6 - Maryland

Feb. 9 - at Rutgers

Feb. 12 - at Michigan

Feb. 15 - Minnesota

Feb. 19 - Indiana

Feb. 24 - at Illinois

Feb. 27 - at Maryland

March 3 - Michigan State

March 6 - Michigan

March 9-13 - Big Ten Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

The Buckeyes will begin preseason practice during the final week of September. They'll be without sixth-year senior forward Seth Towns, who will be sidelined three to four months following back surgery, but are otherwise healthy as they start their fifth year under head coach Chris Holtmann.

