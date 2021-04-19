Ohio State Basketball Target Chet Holmgren Commits To Gonzaga

Minneapolis (Minn.) Minnehaha Academy five-star center Chet Holmgren committed to Gonzaga on Monday afternoon over finalists Georgetown, Memphis, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina and Ohio State.

The 7-foot and 190-pound Holmgren is the consensus No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2021. He was recently named Mr. Basketball in Minnesota after he averaged 20.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.7 blocks and 4.5 assists per game to lead the Redhawks their fourth straight state championship last season.

Holmgren now follows the lead of former Minnehaha Academy teammate Jalen Suggs, who led the Bulldogs to the national championship and is a likely top-five pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. He is now the highest-ranked prospect in Gonzaga history.

It was highly unlikely Ohio State would land Holmgren, who took an official visit to Columbus for the Buckeyes’ football game against Miami (Ohio) in September 2019, especially after the program landed a commitment on Saturday evening from former Butler and Indiana transfer center Joey Brunk, which put the program at the scholarship limit.

Even without Holmgren, Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class is still impressive, as it features Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary four-star guard Malaki Branham and Convoy Crestview three-star forward Kalen Etzler, the former of which was named Ohio’s Mr. Basketball. The class also technically includes guard Meechie Johnson, who reclassified and played for the Buckeyes last season.

-----

-----

