Senior Forward Kyle Young To Return To Ohio State For Extra Year Of Eligibility

Young will take advantage of extra year given to all student-athletes amid the pandemic.

Ohio State senior forward Kyle Young announced on Friday morning that he will take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to all student-athletes due to the coronavirus pandemic and return to the Buckeyes for the 2021-22 season.

A former four-star prospect from Massillon Jackson, the 6-foot-8 and 225-pound Young has averaged 6.0 points and 4.3 rebounds in 108 games (65 starts) at Ohio State. He’s also dealt with a number of injuries throughout his career, including a stress fracture that forced him to miss four games during the 2018-19 season and a pair of concussions that kept him out of four games this past season, including a late-season loss at Michigan State, the final two games of the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament loss to Oral Roberts.

Young’s return is an unexpected boost for the Buckeyes’ frontcourt, which should once again include junior E.J. Liddell and sophomore Zed Key at forward – assuming the former withdraws his name from NBA Draft consideration this summer. But even with his return, there’s still an expectation that Ohio State will add another big man this offseason, be it Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star center Efton Reid or someone from the transfer portal.

Young, guard Jimmy Sotos and recent Penn State transfer guard Jamari Wheeler do not count against Ohio State’s 13-man scholarship limit as returning seniors, so the Buckeyes will have two scholarships open if Liddell and senior guard Duane Washington return next season after testing draft waters.

