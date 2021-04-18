Former Butler, Indiana Center Joey Brunk Transferring To Ohio State

Ohio State landed a commitment on Saturday evening from former Indiana center Joey Brunk, who actually began his college career at Butler under current Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann and entered his name into the transfer portal earlier this week.

A former four-star prospect from Indianapolis Southport, the 6-foot-11 and 255 pound Brunk played three seasons for the Bulldogs, including his redshirt year under Holtmann in 2016-17. He then transferred to Indiana ahead of the 2019-20 season, during which he averaged 6.8 points and 6.2 rebounds in just over 19 minutes per game.

Brunk unfortunately missed last season with a back injury that required surgery but was one of four players voted a captain by his teammates. He's reportedly back to full strength, though, and ready to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to all student-athletes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In Columbus, Brunk will join a frontcourt that was already set to feature returning senior Kyle Young, juniors E.J. Liddell and Ibrahima Diallo and sophomore Zed Key – assuming Liddell withdraws his name from NBA Draft consideration this summer, as expected.

But that said, his addition effectively removes the Buckeyes from the Efton Reid sweepstakes after the five-star center from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy pushed back his college commitment that was previously scheduled for Thursday.

