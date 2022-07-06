Kellogg will serve as an assistant to the head coach and director of scouting on Chris Holtmann's staff.

The Ohio State basketball program announced on Wednesday morning it has hired Nick Kellogg, the son of former forward Clark Kellogg, as an assistant to the head coach and director of scouting.

The St. Francis DeSales graduate returns to Columbus after two seasons as the video coordinator for the Milwaukee Bucks, who won the NBA Finals in 2020-21.

“We are excited about the addition of Nick to our coaching staff,” head coach Chris Holtmann said in a statement. “Nick’s work with the Milwaukee Bucks these past two seasons as well as his college and professional playing experiences will be a great asset to our current and future Buckeyes. Obviously, the Kellogg name is special among so many who have followed Buckeye basketball over the years. We really look forward to Nick’s work and contribution to Buckeye hoops.”

Kellogg played collegiately at Ohio, where he was a four-year starter from 2011-14. He played in a school-record-tying 143 games with the Bobcats and finished his career with 1,449 points and 290 three-pointers.

Holtmann was notably on the staff at Ohio from 2008-10 and helped recruit Kellogg to Athens. The Bobcats notably reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in his sophomore season.

“Coach Holtmann and I go back to his recruiting days at Ohio University, and I’m thrilled to be reunited and working with him,” Kellogg said. “He’s a tremendous coach and he’s put together a great staff that I’m very much looking forward to learning from. I can’t thank him and his staff enough for the opportunity to take the next steps in my career in my hometown.”

Kellogg briefly played in the NBA G League, as well as professionally in Europe. He now steps into the role vacated by Mike Netti, who was promoted to the role of full-time assistant this offseason.

Kellogg’s father, on the other hand, played three seasons with the Buckeyes from 1989-82 before enjoying a five-year NBA career with the Indiana Pacers. He was inducted into the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2001.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets Agree To Three-Year, $22.1 Million Deal

Ohio State Reveals 2022-23 Non-Conference Basketball Schedule

Ohio State To Play At Duke In 2022 ACC-Big Ten Challenge

Former Ohio State F E.J. Liddell Drafted By New Orleans Pelicans

Former Ohio State G Malaki Branham Drafted By San Antonio Spurs

Big Ten Opponents For Ohio State’s 2022-23 Basketball Schedule Revealed

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!