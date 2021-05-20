Ohio State Set To Hire Seton Hall Assistant Basketball Coach Tony Skinn

According to a report from Jerry Carino of the Asbury Park Press, Ohio State is set to hire Seton Hall assistant coach Tony Skinn to fill the void on Chris Holtmann’s staff left by Terry Johnson when he accepted the same job at Purdue last month. He’ll join Ryan Pedon and Jake Diebler on the Buckeyes’ bench.

The 38-year-old Skinn played collegiately at George Mason, where he averaged 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from 2003-06 and led the Patriots to the Final Four as a senior. He spent six years playing professionally in Europe, as well as the Nigerian national team in the 2012 London Olympics.

After his professional career was over, Skinn became the athletic director at Paul International High School in Washington D.C. and served as an assistant coach for Nike Team Takeover, one of the nation’s premier AAU programs. He then spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech from 2015-18 before accepting a job at Seton Hall.

With the Pirates, Skinn primary worked with the guards and was widely considered the team’s best recruiter. He notably helped Myles Powell become a consensus All-American and Quincy McKnight develop into one of the nation’s best defenders during the 2019-20 season, which was ultimately cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Interestingly, both Ohio State and Seton Hall are scheduled to participate in the Fort Myers Tip-Off this November. The Buckeyes and Pirates will play two games apiece against a field that also includes California and Florida.

