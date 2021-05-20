2021 Wyoming Wide Receiver Joop Mitchell Commits To Ohio State As Preferred Walk-On

The Buckeyes added even more depth to their loaded wide receivers room this week.

Wyoming, Ohio, wide receiver Joop Mitchell announced on Wednesday he has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity at Ohio State.

The 6-foot-2 and 180-pound Mitchell is not ranked by any major recruiting sites but caught 29 passes for 598 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Cowboys to the state semifinals and was named first-team all-district as a senior last season. He picked the Buckeyes over scholarship offers from Army West Point, Ashland, Butler, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Davidson, Dayton, Eastern Illinois, Lafayette, Tiffin and Valparaiso.

Mitchell is the ninth player to accept a preferred walk-on opportunity at Ohio State this offseason, joining Nashville Montgomery Bell Academy tight end Zak Herbstreit; Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy center Toby Wilson; Northville, Mich., running back/defensive back Cayden Saunders; Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day long snapper Mason Arnold; West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West linebacker Jackson Kuwatch; Morrow (Ohio) Little Miami wide receiver Reis Stocksdale; St. Louis Mary Institute and Country Day School linebacker Jalen Pace; and Norwalk, Ohio, kicker/punter Garrison Smith.

-----

You may also like:

Former Ohio State DT Tommy Togiai Excited To Remain In State With Browns

Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith Receives Four-Year Contract Extension

Ohio State OT Target Aamil Wagner Commits To All-American Bowl

Trey Sermon Looks To Stand Out In San Francisco 49ers Running Backs Room

Former Ohio State OG Wyatt Davis Helps Beef Up Vikings Offensive Line

A Look At Jersey Numbers For Ohio State's Rookies In The NFL

Former Ohio State WR Johnnie Dixon To Try Out With Cleveland Browns

Ohio State-Michigan To Kick Off At Noon On FOX

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook