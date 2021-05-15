A Look At Jersey Numbers For Ohio State’s Rookies In The NFL

The newest batch of Buckeyes in the NFL have received their rookie jersey numbers.

This year’s NFL Draft draft once again acted as an infomercial for the Ohio State football program, which – alongside Alabama – led the country with 10 players selected.

The Buckeyes also had five players ink free agent deals at the draft’s conclusion, giving them 15 totals players that will now look to make a name for themselves in the NFL.

It will be easy to recognize several of those players on their new teams, as they’ll continue to wear the same number they wore with the Buckeyes. But with the NFL being a little more stringent with jersey numbers than the college game or established players already rocking those digits, some players be donning new numbers this fall.

That said, check out which numbers the newest batch of Buckeyes in the NFL will be wearing – as well as a look back at their college numbers – below:

QB Justin Fields, Chicago Bears - No. 1 (No. 1)

LB Pete Werner, New Orleans Saints - No. 20 (No. 20)

C Josh Myers, Green Bay Packers - No. 71 (No. 71)

OG Wyatt Davis, Minnesota Vikings - No. 51 (No. 52)

RB Trey Sermon, San Francisco 49ers - No. 28 (No. 8)

LB Baron Browning, Denver Broncos - No. 56 (No. 5)

DT Tommy Togiai, Cleveland Browns - No. 93 (No. 72)

TE Luke Farrell, Jacksonville Jaguars - No. 89 (No. 89)

CB Shaun Wade, Baltimore Ravens - No. 29 (No. 24)

DE Jonathan Cooper, Denver Broncos - No. 53 (No. 0)

LB Justin Hilliard, San Francisco 49ers - No. 58 (No. 47)

P Drue Chrisman, Cincinnati Bengals - No. 4 (No. 91)

K Blake Haubeil, Tennessee Titans - No. 4 (No. 95)

LB Tuf Borland, Minnesota Vikings - No. 47 (No. 32)

TE Jake Hausmann, Detroit Lions - TBD (No. 81)

