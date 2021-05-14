Former Ohio State WR Johnnie Dixon To Try Out For Cleveland Browns

Dixon will look to continue his professional career in the state where he played his college ball.

The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that former Ohio State wide receiver Johnnie Dixon will try out for the team during their rookie minicamp this weekend.

A former four-star prospect from West Palm Beach (Fla.) Dwyer, Dixon overcame numerous knee injuries to catch 67 passes for 1,146 yards and 16 touchdowns during his five-year career with the Buckeyes from 2014-18. He was also named a team captain by his peers as a senior.

Dixon was not selected in the 2019 NFL Draft but signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent. He was cut by the Texans during the preseason and then latched on with the Arizona Cardinals, who assigned him to their practice squad for the 2019 season.

Dealing with abdomen and hamstring injuries during his time with the Cardinals, Dixon was waived by the team last September. He remained in Arizona to continue training, however.

Dixon has not appeared in any games over the last two seasons but did catch nine passes for 77 yards in the four preseason games with the Texans. He is one of three former Buckeyes trying out with NFL teams this weekend, joining quarterback J.T. Barrett (Dallas Cowboys) and wide receiver C.J. Saunders (Dallas Cowboys), and was spotted on the practice field this afternoon by Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

If he makes the roster, Dixon would be reunited in Cleveland with a pair of former teammates in cornerback Denzel Ward and defensive tackle Tommy Togiai.

