Ohio State OT Target Aamil Wagner To Play In All-American Bowl

The Buckeyes will welcome Wagner to campus for his official visit in early June.

Although Huber Heights Wayne four-star offensive tackle Aamil Wagner remains undecided on what college he’ll attend, he does know where he’ll finish his high school career after committing to the All-American Bowl on Tuesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-6 and 250-pound Wagner, who is considered the 10th-best offensive tackle and No. 109 prospect overall in the class of 2022, landed an offer from Ohio State on March 8 and subsequently listed the Buckeyes in his top six alongside Auburn, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Penn State and Stanford on March 19.

Wagner has not been to Columbus due to the ongoing recruiting dead period but is set to take his official visit on June 4-6 alongside most of Ohio State’s commitments and several top targets. That will give him an opportunity to hang out with head coach Ryan Day, offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Kevin Wilson and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa for the first time, as well.

Wagner is also scheduled for official visits with the Wildcats on June 11-13, Fighting Irish on June 18-20 and Nittany Lions on June 25-27. It’s unclear if he’ll take his final official visit with the Cardinal or Tigers before making his decision, presumably during the summer.

The Buckeyes already hold one commitment at offensive tackle in the form of West Chester Lakota West four-star Tegra Tshabola but hope to bring on three or four more versatile lineman this cycle from a list that includes Wagner; Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian five-star tackle Zach Rice; Charlestown, Ind., four-star tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin; Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School four-star offensive tackle Addison Nichols; Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star tackle Tyler Booker; Humble (Texas) Atascocita four-star tackle Kam Dewberry; and St. John Bosco four-star guard Earnest Greene.

As for the All-American Bowl, Wagner be joined at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Jan. 8 by four Ohio State commits, including Southlake (Texas) Carroll five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers, Austin (Texas) Lake Travis five-star wide receiver Caleb Burton and Chandler, Ariz., four-star wide receiver Kyion Grayes. The game will be broadcast live on NBC at 12 p.m. ET.

