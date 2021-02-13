Game Preview: No. 4 Ohio State vs. Indiana

With a five-game winning streak on the line and looking to bolster its resume for a potential No. 1 seed in the national tournament, No. 4 Ohio State (16-4) hosts Indiana (11-8) in Big Ten action on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes will then head out to State College for their second-to-last road game of the season, taking on Penn State Thursday night.

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Time: 12 p.m.

TV Coverage: ESPN

Radio Coverage: 97.1 The Fan

Following their season debut in the top-5, the Buckeyes did something they’ve rarely done before - win on the road at Maryland. What might have been a “trap” game, especially with some early offensive struggles, turned into another convincing victory. Even when the Terrapins got within nine points in the second half, Ohio State didn’t falter and fended off any potential comeback.

Here's an extended video preview of Saturday's game:

Ohio State Overview

There isn’t much more to say that hasn’t already been said about the Buckeyes, especially lately. They’re winners of eight of their last nine games and have sky-rocketed to the top of the college basketball world as a result. Now, Ohio State finds itself in the conversation for a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. But, before the Buckeyes can write their name on one of the bracket’s top lines, they still have to face - and pass - a few more tests, beginning with Indiana on Saturday.

The Buckeyes don’t win their last two games against Iowa and Maryland without the play of Kyle Young. With all eyes on Iowa City last week, Young put up a sparkling 16 points in one of his best games of the season. He then topped that on Monday night with a career-best 18 against the Terrapins. What’s even more amazing about those two performances is A) that he had spent most of the two games before that in foul trouble and B) that he’s barely been able to practice lately due to a lower body injury. The senior has shown his veteran leadership and taken over his team on the biggest stage in the biggest games.

Young hasn’t done it all alone, though, as you can find Duane Washington Jr. right alongside his teammate on the box score. The two have put up identical scoring lines in the past two games. For Washington, that was a bit of a relief as he had been in a shooting slump. If needed, Ohio State can find ways to win without Washington’s offense but winning is most definitely easier when the junior is hot.

C.J. Walker still hasn’t returned to the starting lineup since returning from injury but he is giving the Buckeyes major minutes off the bench and is making a major impact. He’s posted double-digit points in two of his last three games, including 11 in the win over Maryland. Even against Iowa, though, when he only scored three points, Walker was still involved in the offense as he dished out a career-high nine assists. He’s got the Buckeyes’ best stat line against the Hoosiers, averaging 10.5 points per game in his two appearances, so hopefully he can provide the same production this time around.

Indiana Overview

Indiana is one of those Big Ten teams that can’t be overlooked this year. While the Hoosiers only own a 6-6 mark in conference play, they’ve notched two marquee wins over Iowa and have gone wire-to-wire in other games against Illinois twice and Wisconsin. Additionally, Indiana has risen to the challenge against Top-10 foes more than just this year, owning a 5-1 record dating back to 2019.

Name a postseason college basketball award and Trayce Jackson-Davis’ name is probably on that list as one of the all-around leaders in the Big Ten. He ranks among the top-five in a number of categories: scoring (4th at 19.4 ppg), field goal percentage (5th at 52 percent), rebounding (3rd at 9.4 rpg) and blocks (3rd at 32). And, oh yeah, he’s only a sophomore. He’s one of the bright stars in the game and one of the biggest reasons that you can’t count out the Hoosiers.

One of the Hoosiers’ strengths comes in their youth as, along with Jackson-Davis, Armaan Franklin is another sophomore to watch. He is one of the Hoosiers’ most consistent scorers, notching double-digit efforts in 10 of his last 12 games, and he exploded for a career-high tying 23 points in his last game to lead Indiana in double overtime over Northwestern. Franklin can also cause some headaches on defense with his ability to pick up the loose ball. His 25 steals are not only good enough to lead the team but also to rank third in the conference.

Race Thompson accounts for the other half of the Hoosiers’ paint presence. While he may not put up the flashy numbers that Jackson-Davis does, Thompson quietly accounts for 9.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. He can help to steal a little bit of the attention from his star teammate.

Ohio State Keys

Left side, strong side - While Duane Washington Jr. leads the Big Ten in 3-pointers attempted and made, it appears that he has a particular sweet spot. Adam Jardy of The Columbus Dispatch retweeted an interesting graphic, showing that Washington shoots 47 percent from deep on the left side of the court. In comparison, he only shoots 26 percent from the right side. Indiana should force Washington to go right so the guard might have to get creative in order to get to his spot. Get it done in regulation - If the game happens to go to overtime, the Hoosiers have played five such games so far this season. On the other hand, all of Ohio State’s games have been played in regulation. Indiana is more conditioned for the extra minutes; however, two of its last three have gone to overtime. The Buckeyes would have the fresher legs in this scenario but let’s not put it to the test. Get to the foul line - The Buckeyes are one of the league’s best free-throw shooting teams. In comparison, the Hoosiers are one of the worst. It’s a differential of 10 percentage points. If the game comes down to the wire, Ohio State will have the distinct advantage here.

Matchup to Watch

Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis vs. Ohio State’s Kyle Young - In the Big Ten, it seems like Young has the toughest matchup almost every night. The conference’s big men are elite and Jackson-Davis is no different. Young has held his own in his other matchups, particularly last week against Luka Garza and Iowa, so he should be ready to tackle this challenge. One of the biggest questions will be if the senior can continue his outstanding offensive production of late. If so, that will spell good news for the Buckeyes.

