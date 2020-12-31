First Half Notebook: No. 25 Ohio State vs. Nebraska

Here are my first half thoughts on the Buckeyes and Cornhuskers.

Halftime Score: Ohio State 38, Nebraska 21

My evaluation of the first half is torn between "Ohio State is playing really good defense" and "wow, Nebraska is having a bad night offensively."

On one hand, I love the energy and intensity the Buckeyes are playing with on the defensive end. E.J. Liddell and C.J. Walker in particular have played great D, but it's truly felt like a full 5-man unit prioritizing that end of the floor tonight. Nebraska hasn't had many uncontested looks, although they've had a few here and there. Without question, some of the same shots that Northwestern was knocking down in an eventual gut-wrenching loss last time out are not going in tonight for Nebraska.

Nebraska went just over 10 minutes without scoring a basket. The game at one point was tied at 13-13, and the Buckeyes went on a 20-5 run. That big run for the Buckeyes was absolutely triggered on the defensive end of the floor. It's clear that Ohio State has taken a lot of pride on the defensive side lately. They've scored off all five of Nebraska's first five turnovers.

With 3:01 left in the first half, Nebraska's Trey McGowens hit a 3-pointer. That was the only field goal that the Huskers hit to close out the half ... 1-for-18 over the last 13 minutes.

Ohio State has played great defense on Dalano Banton in the first half. He's 2-of-10 shooting it so far.

Liddell is having a very physical game. I love the way he plays. He's diving on the floor for loose balls, he's boxing out really well, he even buried an early transition 3-pointer. C.J. Walker might be the floor general and the minutes leader, but Liddell feels like the heartbeat of this team. They feed off his energy.

Liddell seems to be getting post touches a little further away from the basket than normal. I wonder if that's because the Huskers have essentially said, "okay Ohio State, we dare you to shoot 3's." The Buckeyes 3-point shooting has been poor again tonight, connecting on just 4-of-14 so far.

That said, the Buckeyes have noticeably been driving hard to the bucket more frequently. Liddell and Justice Sueing have both driven the lane nicely and Zed Key has scored eight points off the bench in the first half.

I love the balance offensively in the scoring column. It feels like most nights the Buckeyes aren't locked in on forcing the ball to any one player in particular. Just find the open man and take your chance. They share the ball quite well. No Buckeye has more than eight points, but eight players have scored overall.

