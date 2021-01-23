Ohio State Holds Off Wisconsin in Critical Big Ten Win

E.J. Liddell led the Buckeyes offensively with a 20-point performance as Ohio State beat No. 10 Wisconsin.

No. 15 Ohio State (12-4, 6-4) still hasn't lost consecutive games this season.

Despite the fact that No. 10 Wisconsin (12-4, 6-3) cut a once 13-point deficit down to a four-point game at the final media timeout, the Buckeyes hung on for a fantastic road win over the Badgers, 74-62.

C.J. Walker's return for the first time in three weeks really gave Ohio State the lift it needed. Walker finished the game with eight points in 24 minutes.

The Buckeyes continue to be impressive in big situations. They got much needed stops on the defensive end of the floor when they really needed them and they were much more patient today on the offensive end. They worked the ball inside the 3-point line far more often, after shooting 35 3-pointers on Tuesday.

E.J. Liddell led the way for Ohio State with 20 points.

The Buckeyes won the battle on the glass, 35-30 and hit 15-of-18 attempts from the free throw line to seal off the win.

Saturday's win marks the third time this season the Buckeyes have beaten a Top-15 team on the road. They are tied for fifth in the Big Ten while the Badgers are tied for third.

Much more to come after today's postgame press conference.

