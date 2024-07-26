Ohio State's Aaron Bradshaw Named Player With Breakout Potential In 2024-2025 Season
The 2024-25 college basketball season is officially 100 days away and the Ohio State Buckeyes are preparing for a big season under new head coach Jake Diebler. Ohio State brought in several talented transfers in the portal during the offseason, including a former Kentucky center.
Aaron Bradshaw is a 7'1", 215-pound big man who is expected to be the starting center for the Buckeyes this coming season. Not only does Bradshaw offer plenty of size, but he has the skills to stretch the floor as a shooter as well. He was a highly-regarded prospect as a recruit, but had limited minutes in his first season of college basketball with the Wildcats.
ESPN did a college basketball preview story on Friday to take a look ahead at the approaching season. In that story, there was a section with several players to watch for who have serious breakout potential. Bradshaw was one of six players named to that list. Joining the young big man is Arizona's KJ Lewis, UConn's Jaylin Stewart, Purdue's Camden Heide and Trey Kaufman-Renn and Pittsburgh's Jaland Lowe.
"Don't give up on your Bradshaw stocks just yet, despite him barely playing down the stretch of Kentucky's season," warned Myron Medcalf and Jeff Borzello. "A former McDonald's All American and the No. 6 prospect in the 2023 class, Bradshaw was hampered by a foot injury last offseason and delayed his debut until December. He did show flashes of his enormous potential: 17 points and 11 boards against Penn, 12 points against North Carolina."
If Bradshaw can settle into the college basketball game in his first season with the Buckeyes, then there might be no reason for him not to breakout with an expanded role and significant minutes.
The Ohio State Buckeyes will hope that he can not only add scoring value and crash the boards as a rebounder, but also be a strong rim protector defensively. Getting him to Columbus was certainly a big win for the Buckeyes this offseason. Now he has a chance to prove why he was rated so high coming out of high school.