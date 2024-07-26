Buckeyes Now

Ohio State's Aaron Bradshaw Named Player With Breakout Potential In 2024-2025 Season

The Kentucky transfer has the chance of becoming a star with the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2024-25 season according to ESPN.

Jul 9, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Aaron Bradshaw shoots over head coach Jake Diebler during a summer workout in the practice gym at the Schottenstein Center.
The 2024-25 college basketball season is officially 100 days away and the Ohio State Buckeyes are preparing for a big season under new head coach Jake Diebler. Ohio State brought in several talented transfers in the portal during the offseason, including a former Kentucky center.

Aaron Bradshaw is a 7'1", 215-pound big man who is expected to be the starting center for the Buckeyes this coming season. Not only does Bradshaw offer plenty of size, but he has the skills to stretch the floor as a shooter as well. He was a highly-regarded prospect as a recruit, but had limited minutes in his first season of college basketball with the Wildcats.

ESPN did a college basketball preview story on Friday to take a look ahead at the approaching season. In that story, there was a section with several players to watch for who have serious breakout potential. Bradshaw was one of six players named to that list. Joining the young big man is Arizona's KJ Lewis, UConn's Jaylin Stewart, Purdue's Camden Heide and Trey Kaufman-Renn and Pittsburgh's Jaland Lowe.

Basketball player defended by coach with pad.
Jul 9, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Jake Diebler uses pads to defend forward Aaron Bradshaw during a summer workout in the practice gym at the Schottenstein Center. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA

"Don't give up on your Bradshaw stocks just yet, despite him barely playing down the stretch of Kentucky's season," warned Myron Medcalf and Jeff Borzello. "A former McDonald's All American and the No. 6 prospect in the 2023 class, Bradshaw was hampered by a foot injury last offseason and delayed his debut until December. He did show flashes of his enormous potential: 17 points and 11 boards against Penn, 12 points against North Carolina."

If Bradshaw can settle into the college basketball game in his first season with the Buckeyes, then there might be no reason for him not to breakout with an expanded role and significant minutes.

The Ohio State Buckeyes will hope that he can not only add scoring value and crash the boards as a rebounder, but also be a strong rim protector defensively. Getting him to Columbus was certainly a big win for the Buckeyes this offseason. Now he has a chance to prove why he was rated so high coming out of high school.

