Carmen's Crew Stun La Familia To Advance To TBT Championship Game
The Ohio State alumni team is just one game away from cutting down the nets at The Basketball Tournament after a clutch 76-70 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats alumni team.
Carmen's Crew has been dominant since the start of the winner-take-all tournament this year, but their semifinal opponent on Friday night had been equally as dominant. The Kentucky Wildcats alumni team, La Familia, had won their games by an average of 19.5 points.
With a La Familia roster composed of names like Eric Bledsoe, Willie Cauley-Stein, Andrew and Aaron Harrison and Karem Kanter, it seemed like Carmen's Crew would be in for a tough matchup. The Ohio State alumni team seemed unbothered and stunned their opponents in the first half. After outscoring La Familia 26-17 in the second quarter, Carmen's Crew held a 40-27 lead at halftime.
Out of the halftime break, the game looked different compared to the dominant first half for Carmen's Crew. La Familia managed to slowly but surely creep back into the game and the third quarter ended with Carmen's Crew leading by just nine.
While holding a 57-48 lead at the start of the fourth quarter, Carmen's Crew started dealing with some foul trouble. Kaleb Wesson picked up several quick fouls and fouled out. By the time of the Elam Ending, La Familia had cut the Carmen's Crew lead to 68-64. The race to the target score of 76 was officially on in Philadelphia.
With a score of 70-68, Desonta Bradford hit a massive three to give Carmen's Crew a five-point lead and just one triple away from a win. On the other end of the floor, Kanter tipped a missed shot back in to make it 73-70. La Familia then heavily guarded the three-point line and had some fouls to give as well. In the end it didn't matter because Jamel Morris hit a huge game-winning three while moving to his left. This is the second time in this year's tournament that the lefty has hit an Elam Ending three to close out a victory.
Jared Sullinger led the way for Carmen's Crew with 16 points and seven rebounds. Desonta Bradford added 15 points as well.
A $1 million prize is on the table in Sunday's championship game. Carmen's Crew will face Forever Coogs, Houston's alumni team. Forever Coogs won their semifinal matchup 76-73 in a nail-biter versus Eberlein Drive. The game will tip off on FOX at 2 PM ET. If Carmen's Crew wins, this will be their second TBT title after winning the tournament back in 2019.