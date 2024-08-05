Ohio State Finalizes Non-Conference Schedule With Big Clash In Atlanta
The Ohio State Buckeyes are going to be battle tested prior to hitting the heart of the conference schedule in January. In Jake Diebler's first season as head coach, the Buckeyes will face the likes of Texas and Kentucky at neutral sites. The matchup against the Longhorns will take place in Las Vegas on November 4th as part of the Hall of Fame Series. The matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats will be on December 21st in New York as part of the CBS Sports Classic.
Not only do the Buckeyes already have those two tough tests early in the year, but they also go to Texas A&M on November 15th and host Pittsburgh on November 29th.
Upon the non-conference schedule release back in July, Ohio State Hoops hinted at one more game being added to the already power-packed schedule. On Monday morning, the announcement was made that Ohio State will be playing the Auburn Tigers on December 14th in Atlanta.
The Auburn Tigers are coming off an impressive 27-8 year, where they won the SEC Tournament in convincing fashion. They first hammered the South Carolina Gamecocks 86-55, then beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs 73-66 and cruised past the Florida Gators 86-67 in the championship.
The NCAA Tournament did not quite go to plan for the No. 4 seed Tigers as No. 13 seed Yale pulled off a 78-76 upset in the first round. Bruce Pearl's team will now be looking to come back even stronger, make the tournament for a fourth straight season and go on a deeper run.
The Ohio State Buckeyes have plenty of new faces on this year's roster, but one familiar face will be going back home for this game. Bruce Thornton is now one of the veteran leaders on this Ohio State team. Thornton was the star point guard during his freshman and sophomore seasons for Chris Holtmann's team. After the firing of Holtmann, Thornton's decision to stay and play for Diebler is huge.
Thornton is from Alpharetta, Georgia, which only happens to be about 30 minutes away from State Farm Arena in Atlanta. With Thornton back in front of a "hometown" crowd, the junior guard will likely need to have a big game in order for the Buckeyes to pull off a win.
South Carolina transfer Meechie Johnson Jr. is back with the Buckeyes and has experience facing the Auburn Tigers. Kentucky transfer Aaron Bradshaw also offers some experience against the strong SEC team.
Diebler's crew will need all hands on deck for this game, but a test like this is always welcomed prior to the Big Ten Conference schedule. Ohio State has aspirations of succeeding in the conference and making the NCAA Tournament, which means a game like this is perfect for not only preparation but also the resume.