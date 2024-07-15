Ohio State's Juni Mobley Drops 33 Points In Kingdom League
Kingdom League play has continued in Columbus at Ohio Dominican University and another freshman just put on a show. Recently, incoming freshman Colin White posted 20 points for his team. This time it was John "Juni" Mobley Jr.'s turn.
The incoming freshman guard from Reynoldsburg, Ohio played his high school basketball at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas and then at Wasatch Academy in Utah. His sharpshooting ability led to "The Sniper" superlative by 247 Sports as a recruit in the 2024 class. That shooting ability was on full display on Sunday.
According to Mark Russell of Buckeyes Wire, Mobley dropped 33 points on a 10 for 20 game shooting from the floor. From three-point range, he went eight for 15 and was also a perfect five for five from the free throw line.
Mobley's team did end up losing the game 101-89 to a team featuring star Ohio State point guard Bruce Thornton. Even though Mobley's team fell in the game, his stock likely rose headed into the coming season.
With Taison Chatman lost for the year, that is one less guard to be getting time that was expected to get plenty of minutes. If the 6'1" freshman can offer a consistent shooting threat from deep, then Jake Diebler and his staff will likely need to consider getting the young player minutes behind the likes of Thornton and Meechie Johnson Jr.
With so many current and former Buckeyes playing in the Kingdom League, there may be some other great performances soon. For the young players, these runs in summer league games should be rather helpful in preparing for the fall.