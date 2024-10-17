Ohio State Buckeyes Ranked in First Associated Press Poll
Kevin McGuff's squad is back in the top.
After a stellar season culminating in a Big Ten regular season championship, Ohio State is ranked No. 14 in the Week 1 Associated Press poll.
Despite losing several players to graduation and the transfer portal, McGuff boasts one of the top recruiting classes in the country, along with some transfers of his own.
With just two starters remaining from last year's squad in junior Cotie McMahon and senior Taylor Thierry, Ohio State is still the third-ranked Big Ten team behind No. 3 USC and No. 5 UCLA.
In addition to the west coast schools, the Buckeyes are joined by No. 18 Maryland, No. 23 Nebraska, No. 25 Indiana and Iowa, Illinois and Michigan State as other conference teams to receive votes in the first rankings.
Notably, the Buckeyes tracked in the No 2. recruit in the country in Jaloni Cambridge, who already seemed to have made her impact in practice Sept. 30 as she was the lead facilitator with the first team in scrimmage.
Ohio State also brought in top-100 recruits in point guard Ava Watson and forward Ella Hobbs.
On the transfers' end, the Buckeyes will be joined by veterans in guard Chance Gray from Oregon and Kentucky big Ajae Petty.
With all the pieces they have, this team certainly has the potential to be back in contention for a conference title, especially with the likes of Caitlin Clark and Mackenzie Holmes out of the league. However, the Buckeyes now have to face a new threat in USC with Player of the Year contender Juju Watkins and stellar teammates' Rayah Marshall and Kiki Iriafen.
The first opportunity to catch the revamped Buckeyes in action will be Nov. 5 when McGuff's squad takes on Cleveland State at the Jerome Schottenstein Center.