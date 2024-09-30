Ohio State's Kevin McGuff Cites Depth, New Talent For Upcoming Season
A new season of Ohio State basketball is officially underway.
Head women’s basketball coach Kevin McGuff spoke with the media Monday, where he highlighted offseason moves, an expanded Big Ten conference and what the change of depth will mean for the season.
Although the Buckeyes graduated big-time players in Jacy Sheldon, Celeste Taylor and Rebeka Mikulasikova, along with losing Rikki Harris and Emma Shumate to the transfer portal, McGuff had one of the best offseasons in recruiting and bringing in transfers of his own.
“You lose someone like Jacy Sheldon, who’s one of the best leaders we’ve had in a long time, how do you replace that? And that’s where Taylor [Thierry], Madison [Greene], Cotie [McMahon] have to step up and provide leadership,” McGuff said.
Ohio State brought in Kentucky big Ajae Petty and Oregon guard Chance Gray from the portal this offseason, both of which he said have high basketball IQs.
In addition, McGuff gushed over the skill of No. 2 overall recruit Jaloni Cambridge, the five-foot-six, No. 1-ranked guard from Montverde Academy.
“Jaloni’s a special talent, I think she’ll have the opportunity to help us out right away,” McGuff said.
Jaloni Cambridge joins her sister Kennedy Cambridge — who transferred in but redshirted a year ago — at Ohio State.
“Jaloni is a little better in the open court with the ball in her hands and Kennedy is a little better off the ball — catching, shooting, making plays,” McGuff said.
To pair along with the sisters from Tennessee, McGuff said Madison Greene, who suffered back-to-back ACL injuries but made it back to the court last season, will be a key component of the backcourt.
“Madison, knock on wood, looks as good as she has since the injuries,” McGuff said. “She looks more comfortable and she gives us great experience. She makes everyone around her better and is also a great defender.”
Greene was a key part of the Ohio State full-court press trap a season ago, which became a specialty for the Buckeyes particularly coming out of the half. After playing several relatively close first halves all season, McGuff would send Sheldon, Taylor, Greene and McMahon out to stifle opposing offenses in the backcourt.
“[The playstyle] will look similar in terms of the pace we want to play with. We’ll continue to press,” McGuff siad.
In the inaugural season of the 18-team Big Ten conference, Ohio State may have to rely more on their defense in big-time games. McGuff particularly noted a “long week” of back-to-back games against UCLA Feb. 5 and Southern California Feb. 8 in Los Angeles.
With a challenging schedule ahead of them including Juju Watkins, Kiki Irafen and Rayah Marshall on the Trojans, the Buckeyes have their work cut out for them.
“USC and UCLA are two of the most talented teams in the country, let alone our conference. So those are going to be challenging games.
“I already felt like we had the best conference in women’s basketball, but we clearly do at this point,” McGuff said.
Ohio State kicks off their conference schedule with a Dec. 8 matchup against Illinois at the Jerome Schottenstein Center.