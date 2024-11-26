Ohio State Buckeyes Stunning Opposing Defenses On Generational Run
When opponents of the Ohio State Buckeyes go up against this year's team, they have to be prepared to tightly guard numerous shooters. Actually forcing Ohio State into bad shots is easier said than done.
Coming into this season, anyone who paid close attention to the Buckeyes' offseason was eager to see the deep backcourt go to work. Not only can experienced starters like Bruce Thornton, Meechie Johnson and Micah Parrish score in a hurry, but freshman John Mobley Jr. may be the sharpest shooter of them all off the bench.
The scoring floodgates have been opened the last two games for Ohio State and Team 126 is on a generational type of offensive run.
After blowing out the Campbell Fighting Camels 104-60 on Friday, the Buckeyes defeated Green Bay 102-69 on Monday night. To the credit of Green Bay, they played Ohio State tough in the first half and prolific scorer Anthony Roy was unfazed by tight defense all night. The nation's leading scorer managed to go for 30 points on 10 for 16 shooting from the floor.
The Buckeyes were just too much to deal with offensively and continued to pull away in the second half enroute to back-to-back 100 point games. This is actually the first time Ohio State has accomplished this feat since the 1990-91 season.
Not only is it impressive that Ohio State got to 100 points again but how they did so may be even more impressive.
Meechie Johnson has been a little on the quiet side offensively since returning to Ohio State from South Carolina, but this was the game he found his range and consistently knocked down threes. In the first half he led the way for Ohio State and knocked down five from long range. He finished the game with 17 points.
In the second half, it was a Bruce Thornton takeover for the Buckeyes. The junior guard not only finished the game with 25 points on an efficient seven for 10 from the floor, but he also amassed 1,000 points in his Ohio State career and added nine assists.
Thornton and Johnson were certainly not the only two players in double figures for Ohio State, though. Five others reached double figures including the entire starting lineup. John Mobley Jr. had 14, Sean Stewart added 11 and Micah Parrish, Devin Royal and Evan Mahaffey all chipped in another 10 a piece.
Seven players scoring in double figures in the same game has not happened for Ohio State since 1989.
Can the Buckeyes continue this hot shooting run?
It will be tougher to do so in a massive matchup with Pittsburgh on Friday, however, don't doubt this squad when it comes to scoring in a hurry.