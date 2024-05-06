Ex Ohio State Buckeyes' Lineman Enokk Vimahi Transfers to Washington
A former Buckeye will be at a rival Big Ten school next season.
Following his entry into the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this spring, senior offensive lineman Enokk Vimahi announced his commitment to Washington on Monday.
Vimahi appeared in just 35 games over his last five seasons with the Buckeyes, including Ohio State's most recent bout against Missouri in the New Year's Cotton Bowl Classic on Dec. 29, 2023.
Despite center Carson Hinzman being available that game, he didn't see the field, leaving then-guard Matthew Jones to fill in. This allowed Vimahi to play all 57 snaps at right guard against the Tigers, joining Jones, Donovan Jackson, Josh Simmons and Josh Fryar as others to do so.
Vimahi arrived in Columbus as a 4-star recruit and the No. 1-ranked player in Hawaii in the 2019 class. He was also the No. 5 offensive guard nationally, per 247Sports.
The Kahuku, Hawaii, native received offers from Notre Dame, USC, Florida, Oregon, UCLA and Washington, among others, before committing to Ohio State.
Vimahi joins running back Dallan Hayden, receiver Kyion Grayes, safeties Cedrick Hawkins and Ja'Had Carter, and linebacker Nigel Glover as the other Ohio State players to enter the transfer portal after the spring Game. Carter and Glover remain uncommitted.
With Vimahi Leaving and Jones being signed by the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent, the only remaining considered starters from a season ago are Simmons, Fryar and Jackson.
The Buckeyes also got Alabama center Seth McLaughlin in the first transfer portal window, as well as bring in freshmen twins Deonte and Devontage Armstrong.