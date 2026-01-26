Ohio State-Penn State Basketball Game Set to Play Despite Severe Winter Weather

The Big Ten men’s basketball matchup between Ohio State and Penn State is set to go on as scheduled Monday at 7 p.m. according to Ohio State basketball’s X account despite severe winter weather.

In the statement, the Buckeyes announced that the game will still be played inside the Schottenstein Center, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

A message if you are planning to attend tonight's game:

The program also shared information regarding travel conditions en route to the arena.

“Roads in Columbus and around the Schottenstein Center have been plowed and treated, but fans are encouraged to use caution when driving to the game,” Ohio State said in a statement. “Please allow for extra travel time to the arena.”

Additionally, information about parking and how to travel to the game was included.

“Parking in the lots around the Schottenstein Center will be free of charge and available on a first-come, first-served basis,” Ohio State said. “Shuttles will not be available for this evening.”

Ohio State’s statement concluded by adding that services such as concessions will be limited and that the game will be televised on FS1.

This announcement comes after a massive winter storm rolled through much of the South, Midwest and eastern parts of the United States. Dubbed Winter Storm Fern, the severe winter weather has caused at least nine deaths nationwide, and left approximately 830,000 homes and businesses without power.

Unlike the Buckeyes’ games against the Nittany Lions, the Columbus Blue Jackets match against the Los Angeles Kings, which was scheduled for Monday night, has been postponed and will be made up March 9.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Men's Basketball Preview

Penn State should provide the Buckeyes with an easy bounce-back victory, as the 9-10 Nittany Lions sit at the very bottom of the Big Ten rankings. Having not won a conference game yet this season, Penn State will face a 13-6 Ohio State squad that has been making some noise in college basketball.

The Buckeyes are coming off a competitive loss to No. 3 Michigan, a game in which Ohio State held multiple leads before losing 74-62 after a late second-half surge from the Wolverines.

The Buckeyes are considered heavy favorites against the Nittany Lions at home, with a moneyline of -800 and a point spread of -11.5.

A game against conference rivals almost always draws a large attendance, but the severe winter weather may leave a majority of usual attendees stuck to watch the game at home. While the Buckeyes might end up playing in a relatively empty Schottenstein Center with little crowd noise, expect Ohio State to cruise to a victory against Penn State.