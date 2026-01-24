Three Takeaways From Ohio State Basketball’s Loss Against Michigan Wolverines

Ohio State fell to the Michigan Wolverines 74–62, but the final score does not fully reflect how competitive the game was throughout.

Here are the three storylines that defined the Buckeyes’ loss.

A first-half battle

The Ohio State Buckeyes used zone defense early to disrupt Michigan’s offensive rhythm, and it paid off. Ohio State built a lead of as many as six points behind timely perimeter shooting, highlighted by a contested three as the shot clock expired from John Mobley Jr..

Michigan’s fast pace and physicality eventually began to wear on the Buckeyes, but Ohio State still managed the Wolverines’ size effectively in the first half. Christoph Tilly did an excellent job containing Aday Mara, who went into halftime with three points.

Mobley Jr. carried Ohio State offensively in the opening frame. He scored 14 points while the rest of the Buckeyes combined for 12 with three minutes remaining before halftime.

The half remained tight throughout, with Michigan taking a narrow 33–30 lead into the break.

Second-half collapse

Ohio State came out with renewed energy in the second half, quickly tying the game at 34–34. A Mobley Jr. three put the Buckeyes ahead 37–34, followed by a Tilly triple that extended the lead to 40–34.

That momentum was short-lived. Michigan responded with an 11–0 run—another scoring drought that has plagued Ohio State in recent games. Still, a three from Amare Bynum kept the Buckeyes within striking distance at 45–43.

With 8:50 remaining, the game was tied for the ninth and final time at 50–50. From there, Michigan steadily separated, pulling away down the stretch. The Wolverines knocked down three key three-pointers late as Ohio State’s defense began to wear down.

Low offensive output from Thornton, Royal and Bynum

Ohio State struggled to find consistent scoring beyond Mobley Jr. and Tilly, as Bruce Thornton, Devin Royal and Bynum all finished below their season averages.

It was an uncharacteristically quiet night for Thornton, Ohio State’s leading scorer, who averages more than 20 points per game. He was held to 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting, including 1-of-5 from three. Thornton did contribute in other areas, leading the Buckeyes with nine rebounds and adding two assists.

Royal finished with four points, missing all three of his attempts from beyond the arc, while Bynum added five.

For the third straight game, Mobley Jr. led Ohio State in scoring with 22 points. Tilly also added 17.