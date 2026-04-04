Ohio State’s Bruce Thornton Enjoying Final Four Moment While Looking Ahead to NBA Draft

Indianapolis was a stop along the way. Not the destination.

The West pulled away for a 110–93 win in Friday’s Reese’s College All-Star Game, as Corey Stephenson was named East MVP and Rafael Castro led the West’s balanced effort.

For Ohio State guard Bruce Thornton, it offered one more opportunity to compete, to represent, and to show exactly who he is as a player. And in many ways, it looked familiar.

Thornton finished with eight points, four rebounds, three assists, and three steals. A balanced stat line that reflected the way he has always approached the game.

Controlled. Efficient. Complete. “It was definitely fun and a great experience,” Thornton said afterward. “Not too far from Columbus, had some Ohio State people here. So definitely fun.”

But even in a setting built for individual moments, Thornton’s focus never drifted far from what has defined his time in Columbus. Team first.

Even after everything he accomplished at Ohio State, when asked about the praise that followed his Buckeyes’ career, Thornton did not make it about himself. His perspective never changed.

“I don’t think I really care about that,” Thornton said. “Just helping my teammates be the best version they can be.”

That mindset showed up throughout the game. Thornton stayed poised as the tempo shifted, created opportunities for others, and made his presence felt defensively by generating steals. It was not about chasing numbers. It was about playing the right way.

And now, the focus shifts forward. “Just getting ready for the NBA Draft,” Thornton said. “I feel like I’m a top player in the country, potentially get drafted. So trying to find the best team for me and play my NBA career.”

There is confidence there. It’s not forced or loud, but it’s clear. “[It’s just] me, just keep being myself each and every day,” Thornton said. “Don’t change who I am.”

That identity is already established. A steady presence. A leader. A player who impacts winning in ways that do not always show up in highlights. And as he moves on to the next level, one thing remains unchanged.

“I’m glad I’m a Buckeye,” Thornton said. “I would not have done it any other way. I’m a Buckeye for life.”

And just in case there was any doubt where his loyalties stand this weekend, Thornton made that clear too.

He is not pulling for Michigan. Not now. Not ever.