BuckeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Spielman & Hooley: OSU at Wisconsin; Meet the Freshmen

Bruce Hooley

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes analysis of the Buckeyes' game Sunday at Wisconsin, impressions of National Signing Day and the newest OSU freshmen football players, the NBA Trade Deadline results in three Buckeyes getting moved, Joe Burrow's hidden -- or not -- messages to the Bengals, Luke Fickell's decision on Michigan State and the folding of 105.7 The Zone one year ago today.

Thanks for listening to our content.

Today: OSU has a chance to get to .500 with a win Sunday at Wisconsin.

The Kohl Center ranks among the three toughest road environments in the Big Ten.

Wisconsin has had a week full of dysfunction. It's almost Browns-like in its randomness.

National Signing Day on Wednesday used to be a big deal. Now, it's like Thanksgiving has become in this era.

Which of the newest football Buckeyes on campus were the most impressive to speak with? Was their one player who really stood out?

New OSU quarterback coach Corey Dennis opens the window into something he's well aware of, then shuts down the conversation.

Defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs is Mr. Energy, and he is a better coach now than before. That's saying something, because Coombs was lights out in developing DBs. Why does he think two years in the NFL made him better?

NBA Trade Deadline deals involve three Buckeyes. It's weird how the greatest OSU players of the last 30 years have similar NBA resumes.

Joe Burrow is giving the national media enough to run with in their doubt-the-Bengals narrative. Is Cincinnati where great quarterback prospects go to die?

Michigan State is looking for Mark Dantonio's successor. If Dantonio cared about MSU's program, he would have resigned way before he actually did.

If Michigan State's AD knew his stuff, Sparty wouldn't be in this position.

Three reasons why Luke Fickell shouldn't take the MSU job now.

An emailer weighs in on the Super Bowl halftime show, from a woman's perspective.

What does it take to make major changes in your life?

Wisdom is not elusive, if you're honest with yourself.

Email the show at spielmanhooleypodcast@gmail.com and follow Spielman and Hooley on Facebook and Instagram or at spielmanandhooley.com

Find out more at https://spielman-and-hooley.pinecast.co

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why Luke Fickell Should Say, No, to Michigan State

Former Buckeye player,coach doesn't need Spartans' headache

Bruce Hooley

by

Spartan5

Turner, Russell, Bates-Diop Sent Packing in NBA Trades

Former Ohio State hoops stars get dealt, which continues strange tradition

Bruce Hooley

Kerry Coombs Even More Energized by NFL Experience

OSU's new defensive coordinator convinced he's a better coach than before

Bruce Hooley

Ryan Day, Ohio State Adjust to New Recruiting World

February date no longer as significant thanks to early signing period

Bruce Hooley

Cameron Martinez Completes OSU Recruiting Class

Buckeyes signed 24 of their 25 incoming freshman in December

Bruce Hooley

Spielman & Hooley: OSU wins at UM, National Signing Day

Kaleb Wesson delivers the Buckeyes; Christmas comes early for Ryan Day

Bruce Hooley

Wesson, Late Free Throws Lift Ohio State at Michigan

Buckeyes maintain poise down stretch to get within one win of .500 in Big Ten

Bruce Hooley

Dantonio's MSU Tenure Included Painful Upsets of OSU

Spartan wins in 2013 and 2015 cost Buckeyes possible national titles

Bruce Hooley

Dantonio Exit at Michigan State Mirrors Tressel's at OSU

Spartans head coach offers stunning resignation amid budding probe

Bruce Hooley

Opportunity Awaits Ohio State on Crucial Big Ten Road Trip

Games at Michigan, Wisconsin afford Buckeyes chance to gain ground

Bruce Hooley