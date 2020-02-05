Cameron Martinez Completes OSU Recruiting Class

There was never going to be much drama for Ohio State on National Signing Day, not this month, after the Buckeyes put almost every piece of their 2020 recruiting class on lock-down in December.

Head coach Ryan Day's first full recruiting cycle is, by all accounts, a raging success with SI All-Americans at wide receiver, Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and offensive tackle, Paris Johnson Jr.

The only possible bit of drama, and it wasn't much, was whether Cameron Martinez of Muskegon, Mi., would follow through on his commitment and sign with OSU.

He did so early in the day, giving Day a class with eight signees from Ohio and 17 from out of state.

Martinez (5-11, 183) played quarterback in high school, but will be given an opportunity to play on both offense and defense to begin his OSU career.

He won Michigan's Mr. Football award and the state's Gatorade Player of the Year award this season.

So, combined with the earlier signing of Fleming of Catawissa, Pa., that means Day signed the players-of-the-year from Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Cincinnati Wyoming quarterback Evan Prater won Ohio's Mr. Football. He signed with Cincinnati.

Martinez gave OSU some concern when he chose not to sign in December after co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley departed to become the head coach at Boston College.

Day likely told Martinez he would be hiring Kerry Coombs from the Tennessee Titans, which happened, but not until the Titans lost in the AFC title game.

Coombs said yesterday he worked hard to build trust with Martinez after Coombs return to OSU -- where he coached 6 seasons until leaving after the 2017 season -- became official.

"We’ll give him an opportunity to play on either side of the ball when he first gets in, which is unique, but this is somebody who played quarterback in high school, very, very productive and doesn’t have a lot of experience playing any other position," Day said of Martinez.

"We’re going to allow him to do both when he gets here, do some returning and kind of figure out where that goes. And we’re excited about that because we think he’s really competitive. I think he’s one of the most under-recruited kids in the entire country. Really excited for he and his family to be joining us."

The rest of OSU's recruiting class includes:

Four-star quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Three-star offensive guard. Jakob James

Three-star offensive tackle Trey Leroux

Four-star cornerback Lejond Cavazos

Four-star defensive tackle Jacolbe Cowan

Five-star receiver Julian Fleming

Five-star offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

Four-star linebacker Cody Simon

Tree-star offensive tackle Grant Toutant

Four-star center Luke Wypler

Three-star tight end Joe Royer

Three-star defensive tackle Ty Hamilton

Three-star linebacker Mitchell Melton

Three-star kicker Jake Seibert

Three-star running back Miyan Williams

Three-star offensive guard Josh Fryar

Four-star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Four-star receiver Mookie Cooper

Four-star defensive tackle Darrion Henry-Young

Four-star safety Lathan Ransom

Four-star cornerback Ryan Watts III

Four-star quarterback Jack Miller

Four-star receiver Gee Scott Jr.

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.