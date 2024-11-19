Top-100 Recruit Officially Signs with Buckeye Women's Hoops
Ohio State is adding to its young arsenal.
No. 74 overall recruit Daria Biriuk officially announced her commitment to Kevin McGuff and Ohio State Monday during the Early Signing Period.
Biriuk, who originally reigns from Berdyansk, Ukraine, plays at The Webb School, a college preparatory academy in Bell Buckle, Tennessee. Biriuk will begin her high school season Tuesday at 6 p.m.
In the under-18 European Championships in 2022, Biriuk averaged 11.7 points on 45/41/70 shooting splits, as well as three steals in 25.4 minutes through seven games.
McGuff said he was excited to add Biriuk to the program next year.
"She's a terrific player who will immediately impact our ability to score the ball from the perimeter," McGuff said Monday.
Biriuk is in place to join the young pieces surrounding the veteran core at Ohio State next year. Current freshmen in the rotation include No. 2 overall recruit Jaloni Cambridge, No. 52 recruit Ava Watson and Finnish big Elsa Lemmilä, all who have made key contributions on both ends of the floor.
Currently, the Buckeyes are projected to have 10 returners, highlighted by Cambridge and juniors Chance Gray and Cotie McMahon. McMahon, who earned an Associated Press All-American honorable mention a season ago, now stands at the helm for the Buckeyes, leading alongside senior Taylor Thierry.
Gray and Cambridge, starters and the team’s two leading scorers, will likely continue this trend of giving two-way production into next season when they have developed further under the McGuff system. Thus far, they have proven vital in Ohio State’s full-court press and 3-point shooting.
Biriuk will likely contribute more as a 3-and-D player as well, which has helped space the floor for Ohio State in half-court sets the last two seasons.