Ohio State Buckeyes leave no doubt with game odds for upcoming Purdue showdown
It's safe to assume that for any Ohio State Buckeyes fan, for the rest of the 2025 season, the program is going to be the heavy favorite to beat the rest of their opponents.
The latest game odds for the upcoming Buckeyes Big Ten matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers should come as no surprise that Ohio State is expected to win by a lot. Ohio State opens as a 28.5-point favorite over Purdue.
The Buckeyes enter the matchup with an 8-0 record and, for lack of a better term, have steamrolled through their schedule. After beating the Texas Longhorns 14-7 in their first game, Ohio State has won every game by double-digits since then.
Buckeyes sophomore quarterback Julian Sayin has put himself in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy after yet another 300-yard and four-touchdown performance in Ohio State's 38-14 route of Penn State. The defense is number one in the nation in points and top 10 in total defense, pass defense, and run defense.
As for Purdue, they haven't won a game since September 6, after picking up victories against Ball State and Southern Illinois to start the season. The Boilermakers have lost seven straight games since, but have at least been competitive in three of their last four games, losing by only one possession.
Purdue almost gave Ohio State fans joy this past weekend as they gave the Michigan Wolverines a scare. The Boilermakers ultimately suffered a 21-16 loss, moving to 2-7 and becoming ineligible for a bowl game this season.
Recent seasons have not been kind to the Boilermakers, as Ohio State has won five of the last six matchups against Purdue. Oddly enough, the last time an Ohio State-Purdue game ended in a one-possession win for either team was back in 2012 when the Buckeyes topped the Boilermakers 29-22 in overtime.
Not many people will predict or expect this game to go any differently, and they highly doubt an overtime match is coming. Ohio State overpowers Purdue in every aspect of football.
The Buckeyes run a pro-style defense that no offense in college football has been able to figure out. Ohio State boasts an elite wide receiver room that features as many as two receivers who are projected to be future first-round picks in the NFL.
It would take a miracle for the Boilermakers to pull off the biggest upset in college football this year. Expect Ohio State to run away with an easy win.