Ohio State Buckeyes Open As Betting Favorites Against Texas In Cotton Bowl
The official betting lines for the Ohio State Buckeyes' semifinal matchup against the Texas Longhorns are out, with the Buckeyes being considered as the clear-cut favorites to win the contest.
After opening as 4.5-point favorites, Ohio State is now 6-point favorites against the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Buckeyes' recent tear in the 2024 College Football Playoffs boosted the program to becoming the betting favorites to win the National Championship at +110, followed by Texas at +360 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Head coach Ryan Day and his squad began their CFP run with a huge 42-17 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers in round one, along with another big win in the Rose Bowl against the Oregon Ducks on Wednesday, 41-21.
During the two game stretch, Ohio State averaged 41.5 points and 486.5 total offensive yards, thanks to the efforts of quarterback Will Howard and the Buckeyes' loaded group of weapons. Howard has throw for at least 300+ yards and two touchdowns in both games, while wideout Jeremiah Smith had 13 catches for 290 yards and four touchdowns.
On the defensive side of the ball, Ohio State continues to be one of the best units in all of college football. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and his players are the No. 1 team in points allowed per game (12.1) and yards allowed per game (244.6).
Despite the two dominant victories in the CFP, the former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns now stand in the way of the Buckeyes' chances at a National Championship. Texas comes into this matchup with only two loss to the Georgia Bulldogs this year, once in the regular season and the other in the SEC Championship Game.
