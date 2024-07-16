3 Former Ohio State Wide Receivers In Yahoo's Top 20 Fantasy Football Rankings
As both the college football and NFL seasons quickly approach, that means for many, fantasy football preparations also begin. Regardless of if you play in a dynasty league, keeper league or a re-draft, the likelihood that at least one Ohio State wide receiver will peak your interest is safe to assume. With the Ohio State Buckeyes being a wide receiver factory, especially in recent times, this leads to numerous players being stars on their respective NFL teams.
Yahoo Sports updated their 2024 fantasy football rankings not too long ago and three former Ohio State wide receivers happen to rank within the Top 20 overall.
New York Jets' star wide receiver Garrett Wilson sits at No. 11 overall on the list. He is the No. 7 wide receiver.
Many have high expectations for Marvin Harrison Jr. in his rookie season with the Arizona Cardinals. The fourth overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft ranks at No. 16 overall on the list and happens to be the No. 9 wide receiver. Sitting inside the Top 10 of wide receivers in the NFL as a rookie is pretty impressive.
The final former wide receiver for Ohio State to rank within the Top 20 overall is Chris Olave with the New Orleans Saints. He comes in at the No. 19 spot overall and is the No. 11 wide receiver.
Although Wilson, Harrison Jr. and Olave sit way ahead of any other Buckeyes in these rankings, Houston Texans' quarterback C.J. Stroud ranks at No. 49 overall and is the No. 6 QB behind Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Anthony Richardson.
Washington Commanders' wide receiver Terry McLaurin sits 10 spots behind Stroud in the overall rankings at No. 59 and is the No. 30 wide receiver. Jaxon Smith-Njigba of the Seattle Seahawks sits just outside the Top 100 at No. 102 and is wide receiver No. 47.
No matter the fantasy football format, Ohio State fans can certainly look to acquire some of their favorite former Buckeyes in the NFL.