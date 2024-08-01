5 Former Ohio State Buckeyes Make NFL Top 100
The NFL has officially announced their full NFL Top 100 headed into the 2024 season. The Ohio State Buckeyes were well represented with five former players being named to the list.
The first one to be unveiled was veteran defensive lineman Cameron Heyward. The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle is coming off a season where he was named Walter Payton Man of the Year and also tallied 33 total tackles and two sacks in just 11 games played. Heyward was ranked No. 45 the year prior.
Former Ohio State Buckeyes came back-to-back as Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin ranked at No. 97. Last season, McLaurin caught 79 passes for 1,002 yards and four touchdowns. This was his fourth year in a row with over 1,000 receiving yards. McLaurin is no stranger to the NFL Top 100 after being ranked No. 94 the year prior.
The next former Ohio State player to be listed was another wide receiver. Garrett Wilson, star wide receiver for the New York Jets, came in at No. 72 in the rankings. Even with his starting quarterback sidelined all last season, Wilson had 95 receptions for 1,042 yards and three touchdowns. This was a nearly identical ranking to his spot last year at No. 74.
The fourth former Buckeyes star to show up on the top 100 list is Nick Bosa. The San Francisco 49ers defensive end came in at No. 27 after being No. 4 in 2023's rankings. Bosa tallied 53 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery, while playing in all 17 regular season games last year.
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was the top former Ohio State player on the list following a stellar rookie season. Stroud ranked at No. 20 after passing for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns, while only throwing five interceptions. The only other quarterbacks ahead of Stroud in the top 100 are Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes.
A few former Buckeyes were surprising omissions like Denzel Ward and Chris Olave. Perhaps Ohio State can have even more prior to the 2025 NFL season. There is certainly plenty of veterans and young talent in the league who come from Ohio State.