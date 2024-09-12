NFL QB Reveals Why Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Is Struggling
Former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was a phenom in college, but his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals did not get off to a great start.
In his NFL regular-season debut, Harrison logged just one catch for four yards and was targeted just three times.
Considering that most expected Harrison to be the Cardinals' No. 1 receiver right off the bat, his quiet Week 1 was certainly surprising.
However, Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray has revealed why Harrison did not have a very productive season opener.
“Obviously it was my first game with Marv,” Murray said, via the Cardinals' official YouTube account. “We didn’t get a lot of reps in the preseason. We didn’t get any. So, we’ve got to out there and prove that we’re capable of that.”
Arizona lost to the Buffalo Bills by a score of 34-28 this past Sunday. During the contest, Murray found wide receiver Greg Dortch for six catches. Additionally, tight end Trey McBride, running backs James Conner and Emari Demercado and tight end Elijah Higgins all secured more receptions than Harrison in the affair.
Harrison was widely viewed as the best wide out in the 2024 NFL Draft class and was selected by the Cardinals with the fourth overall pick, so it's obviously important to give him time.
The 22-year-old spent three seasons at Ohio State, arriving in 2021 and breaking out in his sophomore campaign with 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. He then snared 67 balls for 1,211 yards and 14 scores in 2023.