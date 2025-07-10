Chiefs Star Sends 4-Word Message About Rookie Josh Simmons
Former Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons already has fans in Kansas City. It’s no surprise, considering the franchise used a first-round pick in hopes that he would be the team’s long-awaited answer at left tackle to protect franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes for years to come.
While Simmons will line up on the left side of the line, one of the more notable leaders on the front is right guard Trey Smith. He’s entering his fifth season with the Chiefs and has developed into one of the better players at his position across the league as a sixth-round pick from Tennessee.
Kay Adams on the Up and Adams Show asked Smith what he thinks of his new rookie teammate, and in short, his answer was simple. “I love him already.”
“I love Josh, I love his mentality and demeanor coming into it,” Smith said. “I can tell he’s very talented.”
Adams mentioned the comparison Jason and Travis Kelce made of Simmons, comparing him to likely future Hall of Fame left tackle Trent Williams. Smith didn't bite on that comparison, though.
Smith did add that he and the former Buckeye have built somewhat of a mentorship relationship with the veteran taking the new rookie under his wing. Smith said he’s answering the same questions he had coming into the league. But of course, there’s playing in the NFL and then there’s playing for the Kansas City Chiefs.
“When you step into the NFL, obviously, he just won a national championship, but you go to a team that just went to three consecutive Super Bowls, you know, that championship culture, what the standard is and how he can be the best version of himself,” Smith said. “He’s ready to learn, man.”
Simmons enters his rookie season with some questions as he’s still recovering from a torn patellar tendon injury he suffered in October that shortened his final season in Columbus. He is expected to be ready to go for Chiefs training camp later this month.