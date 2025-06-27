Chiefs' Josh Simmons Receives Strong Comparison From Jason Kelce
The Ohio State Buckeyes had a slew of talented players taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Josh Simmons was among them. The first Buckeyes star off the board was Emeka Egbuka, who was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
However, as the end of the first round neared, former Ohio State players were flying off the board, including Josh Simmons, who was considered one of the best offensive linemen in the draft. The 6-foot-6 Simmons spent his first collegiate season at San Diego State, playing in 13 games. He transferred to Ohio State for the 2023 and 2024 years but struggled to stay on the field this past season, playing in just six games.
Nonetheless, the upside is clearly there, and the Chiefs, who have drafted incredibly well over the past decade, see it too. Simmons was the last pick of the first round, having been the fourth Buckeyes player taken.
When it comes to his potential, former NFL Champion center Jason Kelce sees Simmons being a star in the making. Here's what he had to say, comparing Simmons to Trent Williams, one of the best (if not the best) offensive linemen in the NFL.
“This kid, I mean, he is the closest thing I’ve seen to like a Trent Williams — like that next level strength and athleticism. The only reason he fell to you guys is because of that injury," Kelce said on the New Heights podcast.
Simmons scored well at the combine and was a projected first-round pick by analyst Lance Zierlein, so the Chiefs certainly had value in where they took the lineman.
Of note as well, he started 13 games at right tackle at San Diego State and then transitioned to left take for Ohio State in 2023. Versatility is important, and Simmons has that! Hopefully, he can live up to the Williams comparison, but that will be easier said than done.