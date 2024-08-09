Could A Former Ohio State WR Lead NFL In Receiving Yards This Season?
Garrett Wilson was a fantastic wide receiver with the Ohio State Buckeyes and to no surprise, immediately became his team's top wide receiver in the NFL. In both of his first two seasons with the New York Jets, Wilson has reached 1,000 receiving yards.
With star veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers having joined the Jets in 2023, the expectations were really high in New York. The achilles injury sustained by Rodgers in the season opener derailed the entire season. The Jets then went on to have a revolving door at quarterback and finished with a record of 7-10. Despite trying to catch passes from four different starting quarterbacks, Wilson still managed to haul in 95 receptions for 1,042 yards and three touchdowns.
Headed into the 2024 season, Aaron Rodgers is back and the Jets will be hoping that he can remain healthy and on the field this time around. So far in training camp, Garrett Wilson has been dominant with Rodgers throwing him the football. Could he end up leading the NFL in receiving yards this season?
The opportunity is absolutely there and if everything falls into place for the Jets offense, Wilson could definitely accomplish this lofty mark.
Some of Wilson's greatest competition likely includes Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill, Amon-Ra. St. Brown, CeeDee Lamb and Davante Adams. The Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders have some questionable quarterback situations, which may make things tougher on Jefferson and Adams. CeeDee Lamb is also currently holding out due to a lack of urgency in contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys. Chase, Hill and St. Brown all have a serious shot to lead the NFL in receiving yards, but Wilson should still be one of the favorites to do so.
The Jets have one of the best secondaries in the NFL at the moment and Wilson still manages to give them some troubles in practice. This week, the Jets defense has been able to get a break from guarding Wilson thanks to joint practices with the Washington Commanders. The Jets then posted a video on social media of Wilson scoring two touchdowns and making a sliding catch near the sideline. Tyrod Taylor, not Aaron Rodgers, was also the quarterback throwing the football. If this is a look into the future, then Wilson will be a nightmare to defend in 2024.
Wilson is already widely considered one of the top 15 receivers in the NFL, but this season could maybe even elevate him to top 10 or top five. His connection with Rodgers should be a fun one to watch.