Top 10 Highest-Paid Wide Receivers in the NFL: Full Breakdown
As offenses have become more reliant on the passing game over the history of the NFL, wide receivers have become increasingly valuable. As such, their contracts have skyrocketed over time.
While there are an abundance of great receivers in the NFL, having an elite receiver has proven tremendously important for practically any offense, and especially ones looking to help out their quarterbacks. Just ask the Titans, who traded A.J. Brown instead of extending him and have yet to find a replacement with close to his impact.
With star wideouts continuing to reel in big passes and big paychecks, here's a breakdown of the league's highest-paid receivers.
Who Is the Highest-Paid Wide Receiver in the NFL?
The highest-paid receiver in the NFL in terms of annual salary, guarantees and total contract value is wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who is on a four-year, $161 million deal worth $40.25 million per year. Of that contract, $112 million is guaranteed.
Top 10 Highest-Paid Wide Receivers in the NFL
Below is a list of the top 10 highest-paid receivers ranked by their annual salaries.
Player
Team
Annual Salary
Total Contract Value
Ja'Marr Chase
Bengals
$40,250,000
$161,000,000
Justin Jefferson
Vikings
$35,000,000
$140,000,000
CeeDee Lamb
Cowboys
$34,000,000
$136,000,000
D.K. Metcalf
Steelers
$33,000,000
$132,000,000
Garrett Wilson
Jets
$32,500,000
$130,000,000
Terry McLaurin
Commanders
$32,333,333
$97,000,000
A.J. Brown
Eagles
$32,000,000
$96,000,000
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Lions
$30,002,500
$120,010,000
Brandon Aiyuk
49ers
$30,000,000
$120,000,000
Tyreek Hill
Dolphins
$30,000,000
$90,000,000
Who Could Be the Next Highest-Paid Wide Receiver?
While it might be some time before another receiver tops Chase, who is the highest-paid wideout by a significant margin, there are several young receivers poised to receive extensions next offseason.
The 2022 rookie class is due to get extended this offseason. Garrett Wilson was already re-signed, and is currently the fifth highest-paid receiver. Both Drake London and George Pickens could be in for big paydays. Pickens is set to become a free agent, and if he doesn't remain in Dallas, could become the most coveted receiver available next spring.
Along with London and Pickens, Rams star Puka Nacua should also be due for an extension. Though Nacua was drafted in 2023, since he was a fifth-round pick, he will already be on the final year of his rookie contract in 2026. Nacua has had a record-setting start to his career, and should be in for a hefty payday.
How Wide Receiver Salaries Have Changed Over Time
The NFL's first great receiver, or end, Don Hutson, earned a salary of $15,000 in his final season as a player in 1945. This was significantly up from when he began his career with the Packers making $175 per game, or $2,100 over the course of a 12-game season. For comparison, Chase's salary is worth more than 2,600 times Hutson's from 80 years ago.
Forty years later in 1985, James Lofton was the highest-paid receiver in the league making $875,000 per year. By the early 1090s, receivers like Michael Irvin and Jerry Rice were among the first wideouts to earn a salary of $1 million or more each year.
In the 2000s to early 2010s, a number of star receivers began agreeing to extensions over six to eight years, including Calvin Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald, Randy Moss and Steve Smith Sr. Johnson's, which he signed in 2012, was the highest total value of those, earning him $132 million over eight years. Currently, receivers in their prime usually sign extensions between three to five years.
Just seven years ago, the 10 highest-paid receivers made between $14-18 million per year. Now, a number of wideouts are making double those amounts.
How WR Salaries Compare to Other Positions
The top wide receivers tend to earn a similar salary to the NFL's best pass rushers. Both the best receivers and edge rushers are typically the league's highest-paid players behind quarterbacks, and make more than offensive linemen, running backs, tight end cornerbacks, safeties, linebackers and defensive tackles.
How NFL WR Salaries Compare to Other Sports
The highest-paid receivers do not make as much as the highest-paid players in the NBA. While the highest-paid quarterbacks have similar salaries to the NBA's top-paid stars, top receivers make a salary closer to Jalen Brunson, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis and Khris Middleton, who are receiving between $30-35 million per year this season.
Outside of Jefferson and Chase, the highest-paid receivers do not make as much per year as any of the top-10 highest-paid MLB players. Their salaries are closer to baseball players like Mookie Betts, Rafael Devers, Manny Machado and Carlos Correa.